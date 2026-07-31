You’ve just completed your run through the cones. You’ve measured your tire temps, and you’ve got 10 or 15 minutes before your next run. What can you do to get more grip and improve that next run?

Adjust Tire Pressure

If the center of the tire is the hottest part of the tread, the tire is probably overinflated. If the center of the tread is the coolest part, that tire is probably underinflated. Add or release air to adjust the tire pressure. Adjust in small increments of a few psi for each tire as needed, and keep records so you know what changes you made.

Cool Your Tire(s)

If you’ve watched NASCAR, IndyCar, or F1 races in person or on TV, you have seen drivers weaving their cars on the warm-up lap – this is to get heat into the tires to get them to their peak grip temperature. In autocross, you get no warm-up lap – the tires need to work right from the start of the run. Over the course of several runs, heat builds up in the tires.

This is good, until it isn’t. Just like a cold tire, an overheated tire has less grip than a tire in its optimal temperature range. Tires that worked well on the second or third run of the day may have less grip for the fourth or fifth run due to heat buildup. Since you’re learning more about the course on each run, you want your car to be at its best on the last run, when you’ve learned the best way through the course and are most likely to set your fastest time. As you get to know your tires, you will learn the temperature where grip starts decreasing.

To cool your tires between runs, you can spray them with water. You might only need to cool one tire (the outside front tire on the majority of turns), both tires on one side of the car, or all four tires. On cooler days, you may want to cover your tires with blankets to keep heat in them between runs (tire warmers like you see in F1 aren’t allowed at club events).

Suspension Adjustments

You may be able to make some suspension adjustments like shock absorber firmness between runs at the event. For others, you’ll have to wait to get the car back to your garage. The most typical adjustment based on tire temperature is camber. Camber measures the angle from vertical of the wheel – negative camber means the wheel tilts in at the top, positive camber means it tilts in at the bottom. High inside edge temps indicate too much negative camber, high outside edge temps mean too much positive camber.

Toe-in/toe-out can also impact the tire temperature. Toe-in means the front of the wheels are closer together than the back, toe-out is the opposite.

Shock and Sway bar settings (if adjustable) will change the characteristics of the car – soften the axle with the least grip (understeer or ‘push’ if the car wants to go straight in corners, oversteer or ‘loose’ if the rear of the car wants to slide out in corners)

On a 4-wheel independent suspension car, camber and toe are adjustable at each wheel. For cars with solid rear axles, camber and toe are adjustable on the front wheels.

Other Factors

Every autocross event is different – the track layout is different every time, the pavement at different event locations may be grippy (new concrete) or slippy (old worn asphalt). If you’re running early in the day, there will be dust/dirt/oil on the surface to make it slippery. Later in the day, dust and dirt will be cleared by earlier runners, and rubber gets worked into the surface which improves grip. The track surface temperature will be different – cold on a cool, cloudy, or rainy day; hot on a clear sunny day. Keep good records, this will help you learn what works best for your car in different conditions.

As you gather more data and experience, you will learn the tire pressures, wheel camber, and other settings needed to generate the right amount of heat in your tires for the best grip.