On December 21st, 1968, exactly 55 years ago today, NASA sent humans outside of low earth orbit for the first time, captivating the world and ushering in a new era of space travel. An estimated 400,000 engineers, scientists, and manufacturers worldwide are accredited for helping build the rocket.

To commemorate this milestone, we will model the Saturn V rocket responsible for the journey at 1/180th of the original scale. The design can be exported and viewed in augmented reality and saved as an STL for 3D printing. The bottom cavity will fit a model rocket engine if you want to 3D print and launch one!

We will use Fusion360 for this build, but you are welcome to use the dimensions and build in your CAD program of choice.

As the broadcaster of Apollo 8 said in 1968, “And we have liftoff!”

