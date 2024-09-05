Take me to the Steps
The engines of the Industrial Revolution that ran the machinery in the early textile mills, turned the screws of steamships, and powered the drive wheels of locomotives were made of iron and powered by coal. At the beginning, both the iron ore and the coal came from mines located in England. Mining was hard work, and one of the many difficulties associated with mining was the seeping water that constantly flooded the mines. “Dewatering” was a necessity in nearly all mines, and still is today.

In 1698, Thomas Savery came up with an idea for solving this problem. Savery was a former military engineer from a tin- and copper-mining county in southwest England. His military rank was “trench master,” meaning he was in charge of building underground constructions. He must have been skilled at it because he rose to the title of Captain Savery.

After leaving the military, Savery continued to think about life below ground, and he judged the old ways of pumping water inadequate. “For more than an hundred years,” he wrote in 1702, “men and horses would raise … as much water as they have ever done, or I believe ever will.” He had long thought about ways to remove water from places underground, and he had “happily found a new and much stronger and cheaper force for powering pumps.” That force, he explained, was fire.

In retrospect, Savery’s invention, which he christened “the Miner’s Friend,” was more than just a pump. It was in fact the first machine that used the energy within fossil fuels to do useful work on an industrial scale. The Miner’s Friend was neither efficient nor elegant, but it was important. With it, Savery unhitched industry from the limitations of animal, wind, and water power.

Savery’s machine consisted of a large, sealed iron tank. The tank was filled with steam, piped in from a large boiler. The machine operator closed the steam valve and then sprayed the outside of the tank with cool water. That caused the steam inside to condense back into water. Since liquid water occupies only a small fraction of the volume of steam, a strong vacuum was created inside the tank. The tank, connected by another pipe controlled by two check valves to the mine water that needed to be pumped out, drew up the water. When the tank was full of water, the steam valve was reopened and the steam forced the water out of the tank, out the pipe, and out of the mine. The process was repeated over and over

In this Remaking History column, we will build a model of Savery’s Miner’s Friend. Although it was a cumbersome and inefficient machine — today it’s remembered mostly as the precursor to the far more successful Newcomen and Watt steam engines (which had pistons) — it is fun to observe in action and teaches important historical and engineering lessons.

Note carefully that it is a steam-operated machine. Steam, if not given respect, can be dangerous. As always with DIY projects of this nature, proceed at your own risk.

CAUTION: Safety With Steam

You are working with steam which is inherently dangerous. If the tubing breaks or comes loose, the escaping steam can cause scalds. Wear gloves, heavy clothing, and face protection when building or operating the Miner’s Friend.

I used iron pipe and fittings, and an adjustable pressure relief valve for a makeshift steam generator. I had no problem with this setup, but a better, safer, and more expensive solution would be to buy a model steam engine boiler to serve as a steam generator.

  • Install a 15psi (or less) pressure relief valve and a sight glass on the steam generator. The sight glass allows you to check water levels inside the steam generator. Never let the steam generator run dry.
  • There is no piston in the Miner’s Friend, and thus no need for pressurized steam. Therefore, leave the control valve open at all times except when actually pumping water and even then, never leave the control valve closed for more than 5 to 10 seconds.
  • Make certain the check valves are oriented correctly.
  • The tube from the condensing tank to the upper reservoir must be open to the atmosphere at all times, so always keep the tube’s opening above the waterline in the upper reservoir. To do so, use clamps to keep the components in position. Further, be sure that there are no kinks in the tubing, and that the hose barbs on the fittings are fully inserted into the tube.
  • All “hot side” components (tubing, valves, and fittings between the inlet of the condensation tank and the steam generator) must have an upper working limit of at least 250°F.
  • Use pipe compound on all pipe threads to prevent leaks.

Project Steps

1. Build the steam generator (optional)

Figure A

Drill and tap two ¼” NPT (pipe threaded) holes in one of the 2″ steel pipe caps as shown in Figure A. (Note that a hole for a ¼” NPT thread is a much different size than for a ¼”-diameter bolt. You need a ¼” NPT tap and the appropriate 7/16″ drill bit.) In one hole, screw in the NPT-to-barbed fitting connector; in the other hole, screw in the pressure relief valve, applying pipe compound to the threads of both.

Next, install the sight glass. The sight glass allows you to see that there is water inside the steam generator. To install, drill a hole in the side of the iron nipple using the drill that came with the ½” NPT tap set. Drilling a hole that big in a pipe is not at all easy, so clamp the work securely, use cutting oil, and go slowly. Tap the hole with the ½” NPT tap. Apply pipe compound and twist
in the sight glass.

2. Prepare the condensation tank

Figure B

Drill a 7/16″ hole, then tap threads using the ¼” NPT tap, in each of two 2″ steel pipe caps as shown in Figure B. Insert an NPT-to-barbed fitting connector in each hole.

3. Mount the steam control valve

Figure C

Attach the on-off valve to a short length of 2×4 lumber to hold it steady while you turn it on or
off. Use screws to affix the valve if the valve body accommodates them; otherwise, cut a slot in the 2×4 and press the valve body into the slot (Figure C).

4. Connect it all

Figure D

Use the high-temperature tubing to connect the components. Figure D shows the plumbing arrangement for the reservoirs, condensation tank, check valves, control valve, and steam generator. To support the reservoirs, condenser tank, and steam generator in the correct position relative to one another, you can use lab stands such as those you may have seen in chemistry class, or fabricate your own out of wood or iron.

Operating the Miner’s Friend

Steam is channeled into the condensation tank via the control valve. When the operator closes the valve, the steam in the tank, now deprived of heat from the flame source, quickly condenses and causes a vacuum. The vacuum sucks up water from the lower reservoir. When the operator reopens the control valve, steam pushes the water out of the tank and into the upper reservoir. The pair of one-way check valves constrain the water to move only from the lower reservoir to the higher one. When the control valve is then closed again, the steam in the tank recondenses and the process repeats. While Savery sprayed the tank with cold water, in this model setup, there is no real need to do so.

  1. Remove the pressure relief valve. Fill the steam generator with water to the top of the sight glass. Replace the pressure relief valve.
  2. Open the control valve.
  3. Using a propane torch, Bunsen burner, or large alcohol lamp, apply heat to the bottom of the generator. Continue heating until you observe steam exiting the generator through the tube. Turn down the heat to the level in which a small but continuous generation of steam is attained. A fairly vigorous boil is required.
  4. Continue heating. When you notice steam exiting the tube that discharges into the upper reservoir, close the control valve for 5 to 10 seconds. Deprived of new steam, the tank will cool, and the steam inside the tank will condense into liquid. Since liquid water takes only a small fraction of the space of steam, a vacuum is produced inside the tank. The vacuum draws the water up from the lower reservoir through the lower check valve and into the tank.
  5. Open the valve. Steam reenters the tank, pushing the water out through the upper check valve and into the upper reservoir. Your Miner’s Friend is pumping water!
  6. Repeat steps 4 through 6 as desired.

