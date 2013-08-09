Step #1: Pick a basecoat. Next Prev

The white piece shown here is actually from the back of the robot. It was 3D-printed here at the MAKE office.

I painted the robot bright red, to mimic our Maker Faire robot mascot. I choose Krylon's Fusion brand, with the right red I was looking for. It dries pretty quickly and adheres to plastic really well. I skipped the priming process, but you can put this paint over primer easily enough.