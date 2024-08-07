I found a very versatile sound-playing module online, Amazon B09838SQ7X. It instantly replays a recorded sound from each quick needle poke. If you don’t poke again, the sound track continues to play with extended creepy graveyard monster sounds and music.

This particular module has user-selectable play modes: leave or remove three surface-mounted resistors (A, B, and C) to configure for one of seven different sound playback modes. For this project I removed resistors B and C, leaving resistor A intact (Figure F). I wired a small SPST switch on the 4-conductor wire to trigger the sound.

Tip: With its long sound-playing time and seven different playback modes, this versatile circuit would be great in lots of other projects!

Download the talking zombie sound effect MP3 file. Follow the included instructions to load your MP3 onto the sound module. It has a couple steps that may vary if you get a slightly different model .

For the counter, I hacked an existing finger tally counter, Amazon B0CJBXRJ3M. It has an LCD display and count / reset buttons. It comes already assembled with a battery — far cheaper than you could ever build from parts!

Using the remaining two conductors on the wire, I simply piggy-backed the other small SPST switch to the counter button traces on the circuit board. Remove the big button (Figure G) and carefully reassemble the counter, making sure to position the zebra strip connector for the LCD. Now every time you press the remote wired switch, the LCD counter increments.

Figure H shows the completed electronics with battery pack, speaker, sound board, counter module, and wired switches.