To start this project off, we’ll remove the motor connectors on the Matrix flight controller to cut weight. The easiest way is to carefully clamp the controller into a hobby vise so that it sits level in the jaws, with its motor connectors on the bottom. Alternatively you can use helping hands, but take care to attach the clamps where they won’t damage any of the SMD components.

Once the controller is in place, add a bit of flux to the solder points of the motor connectors, indicated by the red arrows. (Note that the photos here show an older model of flight controller, but the Matrix has essentially the same layout.)

Attach clamping tweezers to a motor connector so they hang beneath, suspended only from the connector. Now use your soldering iron to heat the connector’s solder joints. I like to cover all three with a small blob of hot solder to help melt them. After a few seconds the weight of the tweezers will make the connector fall out.

Repeat for the other three, then apply flux and use your solder wick to remove excess solder.