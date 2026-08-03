Build this remarkably lightweight, outdoor-capable, standard-sized 65mm brushless whoop-style drone using off-the-shelf parts, combined with a bit of fine soldering work. If you follow the instructions below, your finished ultralight whoop complete with first-person video camera should weigh between 13.5 to 14 grams — less than three nickels (15g)!
Note that this project requires moderate to advanced soldering skill and steady hands for fine soldering of small components. I recommend you use loupe glasses to magnify your work.
Also, you’ll need to know how to configure and troubleshoot Betaflight brushless drones. This is also true for piloting this drone, as it moves very fast!
Know Your FPV Drones
When first-person view (FPV) video drones broke out in the late 2000s, makers quickly adapted them for different purposes. Today they’re made for cinematography, for industry, and for war — but these are the ones we make for fun.
- Whoops aka micro whoops are mini quadcopter drones with ducted prop guards for safety. Fast and popular for FPV piloting and racing, they commonly measure 65mm or 75mm across, with 31mm or 40mm propellers.
- Ultralight whoops are the lightest and most nimble, with weight-optimized components and ultra-tiny FPV cameras that trade video quality for acrobatics and pure speed.
- Toothpicks are similar mini racing drones but open frame, no prop guards.
- Cinewhoops typically sport 3" props and motors strong enough to carry a GoPro-type action camera for excellent video and images.
- Freestyle FPV drones are all-arounders: fast and agile for acrobatic flight but still burly enough to carry a quality camera.
- Long-range FPV drones are built for extended flights up to 20+ miles, with more powerful radios to stay in contact. Ultralight versions are popular too.
—Keith Hammond