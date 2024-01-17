While this embroidery is perfectly fine on its own, you know I couldn’t resist adding LEDs to this space-themed project to bring it to the next level. I’m using my LED sewing kit, which has everything I need for a project like this.

I’m starting with the same embroidery as before, except I’ve picked three big stars for the LEDs and left those spots blank instead of the usual French knot. Pierce the LED legs through the fabric in those spots, and splay them out at the back. Find the longer, positive leg of each LED, then use pliers to twist each of these into a loop, so they’re easy to tell apart from the negative legs.

Next, stitch on the battery holder using conductive thread, somewhere toward the middle of the design. I attached it to the backs of the stitches where possible, and just caught a few fibers of the fabric everywhere else, so you won’t be able to see very much conductive thread on the front.

Attach all the positive LED legs to the positive (+) contacts on the battery holder, and all the negative (–) contacts to ground. This conductive thread is very thick, so I needed to tie several knots and tuck in the thread ends where they can’t spring apart and touch positive to negative, which would make a short circuit.

The battery holder has a little switch on it, which makes it easy to turn the LEDs on and off. Light them up!

