Using your photo and coverage test as a guide, you will create each “slice” of your surface that you want to be able to individually put content in.

4a.

Delete all the demonstration starter nodes (Figure C), or start a blank project with File → New. Save your project with a new name.

In the Palette menu, click Mapping and then drag Kantan Mapper onto the central workspace, called the network. TD often has really useful help documentation, which is the case for Kantan Mapper. Click on About → Pulse to open a detailed step-by-step of how to use this component (Figure D).

Leave that resource open while we demonstrate how to use those tools to map our garage and create a Halloween display.

4b.

Connect to your projector, then adjust your computer’s OS settings to extend your screen output to the projector. Use “extend” rather than “duplicate” or “mirror” options.

In Kantan Mapper, assign the projector as your output and set the projector resolution (Figure E). Usually your main screen is 0 and your projector or second screen is 1, so choose 1 in these settings. When you hit Toggle Output, if your main screen goes black the monitor number is most likely incorrect — just Alt-Tab (or Command-~ on a Mac) to get back to the Kantan window to toggle it off and try the window options again (Figure F).

If the native resolution of your projector is higher than our limit of 1280 pixels wide, calculate the closest corresponding resolution with the same aspect ratio. For example, for a 16:9 ratio, use 1280×720 (720p) for 1920×1080 (FHD); for a 16:10 ratio, use 1280×800 (WXGA) for 1920×1200 (WUXGA).

4c.

Drag your resized photo into the network workspace. Position it high enough that you can still see it when you toggle the Kantan Mapper window back on.

Drag your background image from the network workspace to the Bg Mask field of the Kantan Mapper window, and check the box next to it by clicking the X (Figure G). Your background image will now appear at the default of 75% opacity.

Now you’ll trace out all your shapes or slices — see the Kantan Mapper Help for detailed instructions for doing this. Name each shape as you draw it, and don’t forget to save your project (.toe) file and mapping (.json) file regularly as you go. These are both very small files, so keep a number of iterations back. TD will save a project every time as a new file by default.

We’ve used the freeform tool here, and have created a slice for each area that we want to be able to fill separately, as well as a slice for the whole building so we can add a cohesive background pattern if we want to (Figure H).

The eye icon next to each layer toggles the visibility of the slice on and off. One thing worth noting is that the lower the layer in the list, the further “in front” that slice is, unlike Photoshop, Illustrator, and many other programs. In our example project file you’ll see that the downpipe, awning, and gas pump slices are lower down the list than the building pieces behind them.

We’ve organized all our slices in one group, but if your building is more complex you might wish to use multiple groups to keep track of your slices.

4d.

Now you’ll export your map so you can use it as a template in your content-making workflow. Double-click in a blank area of the network space and select TOP → Movie File Out (Figure I ).

Then change the Movie Out settings: set Type to Image, and set Movie Pixel Format to PNG to maintain transparency (Figure J).

Now select one slice at a time and export each to an individual PNG. Make sure to rename the file each time to the name of your slice, or it will overwrite the previous one. To save the PNG, toggle Record to On then back to Off.

To get the Kantan Window up at any point to access your slices, click on it in the network workspace then hit Pulse next to Open Kantan Window.

4e.

Once you’ve saved all your slices as PNGs, you can paste them all into a layered Photoshop file so you can work on your content as a whole composition. Work out the dimensions of each slice, round up to the nearest 20 pixels or so to allow for tweaking later, then type those dimensions, as well as the slice name, into the layer, as you will need this info later. For example, TopTriangle 1200×400 is one of our slices.

If you’re using Photoshop to collect and size your content, you could make each slice a layer folder and put content into each so you can easily turn the slices on and off, or change the opacity to see underneath a slice.

If you have something you want to mask off such as a reflective window, you can make a slice and fill it with black, as black does not project.

Now paste your building photo underneath so you can see each surface (Figure K).