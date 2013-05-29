





At some point we’re all going to need to build a wood box. Whether it’s to keep a tool safe, or build a project enclosure, knowing how to make a box that’s a custom size really comes in handy. Sure, you can fab one on a laser cutter, but I’m really starting to get tired of that burnt finger-jointed look.

Below I’ll show you how to build a wood box that’s utilitarian and customizable to any shape. I know it might not be the type of box you’re used to making, so let me know what techniques you use that are different. I’m also not immune to critique, but I’ve built boxes like this for years that have held up like champs. Enjoy!



What You’ll Need

– 3/8″ plywood

– 1 1/4″ drywall screws

– speed square

– tape measure

– driver drill

– pencil

– circular saw