Daniel and Camille met each other as students at MIT Media Lab. They are both mechanical engineers, and they love building things. In Boston, they used to built controlled environment agriculture systems, but apparently, it wasn’t enough. Their passion for making products that surprise and inspire people brought them to San Francisco to build HAMAMA (@hamama_greens).

People love the idea of growing their own food, but when you get down to actually doing it, it can be tough. There are a lot of constraints (like space, weather, knowledge, or just bandwidth) that prevent people from starting and maintaining their own garden. “We felt that enabling more people to grow their own healthy food was an interesting and impactful challenge for two makers to address,” said Camille. “When we started off, we were researchers in automated farming – growing food using sensing software to do all the maintenance. People who hadn’t been able to garden successfully before were really interested.”