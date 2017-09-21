From Singapore to the USA and all around Europe, Edible Innovations profiles food makers that engage in improving the global food system at every stage, from production to distribution to eating and shopping. Join us as we explore the main trends in the industry from a maker perspective. Chiara Cecchini of Future Food Institute — an ecosystem with a strong educational core that promotes food innovation as a key tool to tackle the great challenges of the future — introduces you to the faces, stories, and experiences of food makers around the globe. Check back on Tuesdays and Thursdays for new installments.

I introduced seven food makers that are attending World Maker Faire New York, but I thought I’d tell you six more to look out for.

Luis Rodriguez

Luis Rodriguez is a 33-year-old Spanish creator and the founder of 3DigitalCooks. 3DigitalCooks is a studio focused on 3D printing food and exploring the concept with several activities based on education, research, and consulting. Luis believes in 3D printing power in order to impact the way we relate to food. His journey started from a New York Maker Faire. He was showing off how to print yogurt and jelly when he realized that this simple food processing allowed him to connect with people in an extreme, profound, and easy way. Since then, he’s never stopped 3D printing food!

CentriSeed Innovations

CentriSeed Innovations provides innovative, sustainable solutions for communities locally and abroad, while developing the professional and interpersonal skills of the project’s students. As part of their activity, the group developed the Bike Generator. The goal of the project is to demonstrate the conversion of mechanical energy to electrical, and a model of its Restorative Floating Garden, featuring floating plants that fight algal blooms. The final product is a bike generator circuit and a lighting box. The box has four different types of lightbulbs connected, each having their own level of efficiency and on/off switch. As people peddle, lights are turned on in order of decreasing efficiency, so that the rider feels the difference in peddling difficulty to meet power demands.

Christopher Coccagna

Christopher Coccagna is a certified Tea Specialist and has been a tea super-fan since he was young. Christopher always loved how tea brought people together and how community thrives over a cup. Today, he is seen shaking up tea with his completely natural approach to blending.

T-WE TEA is his SF based hand made tea company. Christopher and his team source ingredients responsibly and purely, and create their own formulations and hand blend everything.

Matthew Oswald

Matthew Oswald is an innovator, maker, and creator. He says that being a maker is a “subversive act.” Shifting from consumer to producer in any way is its own reward. “We can yell out to the world that we’re going to build it ourselves and we’re going to share exactly how we did it with everyone,” he says. Matthew firmly believes in the DIY approach, and for this reason he is part of our Future Food Zone in Maker Fair New York. He will present Mugsy, the world’s first hackable, customizable, robotic coffee maker.

Evan Weinstein

Evan Weinstein is a junior at the University of Pennsylvania who’s majoring in Mechanical Engineering. His love of engineering began at an early age with the Lego Mindstorms RCX kit and he now works in an additive manufacturing lab at school. At Maker Faire New York, he will introduce us to his newest creation: Cocoa Press.

Cocoa Press is a 3D printer that prints chocolate. It features a pneumatic syringe, milled aluminum extruder, and a solid state chocolate cooling system. Whether you are passionate about 3D printing or in love with chocolate, you should definitely come to our Future Food Zone and check Cocoa Press out!

Bloomengine

Bloomengine is a smart gardening device to help you grow flowers from seed to bloom indoors.

With the aid of its lighting, water, and circulation air, it creates a suitable environment for flowers. It is still at the prototype phase and the team is more than excited to share their “flowers grower” with everyone at Maker Faire New York.