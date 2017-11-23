If your kids are more interested in arts and crafts than cooking, you can have them help out this Thanksgiving day by making a turkey with “grateful” feathers as a centerpiece for your dining table. You can use whatever craft paper and arts supplies you already have to make this turkey, or get one from Turkey on the Table, which teaches kids about gratitude and also provides meals to people in need:

Did you know that gratitude is a learned behavior? Turkey on the Table is a book & activity that encourages the whole family to express and display their gratitude. Our goal is to turn thankfulness into a daily routine. As parents, we want to instill values in our children that help them understand and appreciate all of life’s blessings. Cultivating a grateful heart helps create a happy child!

Not only will your family experience the benefits of being thankful, you will also experience the joy of giving, knowing that 10 meals will be provided to someone in need with each Turkey on the Table sold. To date, over 435,000 meals have been donated by Turkey on the Table through our partnership with Feeding America.