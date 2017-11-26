Holiday Gift Guide

With Thanksgiving over, and the remaining winter holidays right around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about what you might want to give to that special maker in your life. At a loss? Not to fear! We have plenty of possible gift options listed on our 2017 Make: Holiday Gift Guide. There’s plenty of recommendations on the list for aspiring makers as well, so look the list over if you’re feeling stumped.

DIY Tesla Coil

Looking to spice up your desk space or build a small project just because? Check out this tutorial for a tiny, DIY Tesla coil. The materials are reasonably easy to acquire and the final result, though not as impressive as a full-sized coil, is harmless enough to keep around and show off to friends.

One Big Crossbow

James, aka Turbo Conquering Mega Eagle, is in the midst of building one of the largest crossbows I’ve ever seen. Although still in it’s prototype phase, he hopes that the final version will be able to pierce a car’s engine block. This is the type of guy you want to have around during the zombie apocalypse.