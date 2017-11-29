Make: pal, April Wilkerson of Wilkerdos, has posted a video gift guide for woodworkers and DIYers in general. There are a lot of good ideas here. I love thoughtful, unusual, and utilitarian gifts and April has a number of those on her list.

One thing I like to do is to give gifts that basically say that you’re paying attention, that you remembered a need or desire that your recipient expressed months ago, or a gift that addresses some problem or lack the recipient might have.

April suggests looking through the recipient’s shop and getting him or her a bucket of supplies for items they are low on, or a bucket filled with all sorts of glues and glue-related tools. Something like that, anyone can use. I always like it when someone gives me an unusual or unusually thoughtful present. I often then think about them whenever I use that item. To me, one of the best parts of gift-giving is the creativity you express in what you choose (and the way you present it). There’s a lot of that spirit in this guide.

April is also giving away the items that she featured in her guide. Sign up for her Instagram account to be alerted when she is doing her gift giveaways.