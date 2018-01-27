The purpose of the Weekend Watch column is to introduce up and coming YouTube makers to our audience. Most of the people we profile have been posting videos for a year or so but still have under 1,000 subscribers. Here’s your chance to get in on the ground floor on what looks like a very promising maker and his channel.

Liam Barclay only has two project videos on his page so far, and only 100 subscribers. But his projects are gorgeous, one, a beautiful, organic/Art Deco-looking white oak and maple desk, and a “Portal” garden tension bench.

Liam has full construction details on the garden bench on Instructables. There is also an Instructable on his oak desk. And Liam has a website where he showcases his work.