Many of us grew up seeing foxhole radios lying around. These typically looked like a board with some nails hammered into it, an ugly coil of wire, and a cheap pair of headphones. They got their name from soldiers during World War II that would cobble them together in foxholes.

Sage Hansen was inspired by these early designs, but wanted to update it so that he could 3D print the frame and assemble one without soldering anything. He’s taken a lot of time to put together the fantastic video seen below. The video describes how a radio works and what AM means. Hansen goes on to share the full directions for his 3D printed “foxhole” radio on Instructibles so that anyone can make their own.