Peter Brown, for those who are unaware, has become somewhat of a resin guru. His YouTube channel is full of all kinds of interesting and creative projects usually involving some kind of resin. In this case, he pulls off an interesting take on faux stained glass, using colored resin instead of the glass.

He starts by creating the simple shape he wants using a CNC mill, though a scroll saw would do the job just fine. After carving a stencil out of wood, he gets started and shares some good tips:

Lacquer your wood before adding resin or it will bleed.

Packing tape works perfectly fine as a backing surface.

There’s a lot of potential to this method. I’d love to see this in the hands of someone who really wants to push the boundaries of what can be done.