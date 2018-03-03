Ashley is a 20-something software designer by day and a woodworker and sci-fi geek by night. On her YouTube channel, Handmade with Ashley, she explores such projects as making 8-bit wooden pixel art, a Tardis cutting board, and a solar system threading game for toddlers.

Ashley has also done a few unboxing and shop build videos. She doesn’t have a lot of content to date, but we look forward to seeing what she does going forward.

Here are a few of Ashley’s videos:

Ashley also has more projects on her website.