In this GreatScott! video, Scott explains the basics of digital accelerometers and how he used that knowledge to create his own digital level that he then cased in a plastic 3D printed enclosure.

Like all GreatScott! videos, you can use it as a learning opportunity, as he clearly and graphically explores the underlying science and engineering, or you can just use the excellent build video and Instructables page to make the device yourself, even if some of the electrical engineering goes over your head.