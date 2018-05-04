May the Fourth is always a special day for us Star Wars fans. This roundup of projects from a galaxy far, far away will let you show your pride regardless of what kind of making you do.

No Aim Required: Building the Z6 Riot Control Baton from Episode VII

Make: Senior Editor Caleb Kraft whipped together this Z6 baton a few years back after seeing it in a trailer. The best part about this video isn’t even the final product, but the process video that Caleb includes. Seeing other makers work out their process is not only fascinating to me, but almost always gives me insights onto my own current or future problems.

Print and Fold This Posable Papercraft Star Wars Droid

A quick way to get in the Star Wars spirit, especially if you are out of crafting supplies or didn’t plan ahead, is to print and fold this adorable paper craft droid from Tony Helms (@tonycartoonish).

Talk to Your Friends Like a Star Wars Droid with Particle Photon

Do some making with a friend and put together these voice changing droid masks using a Photon. Let’s get #TalkLikeADroidDay going!

Your Favorite Obscure Star Wars Droid Is Now a 3D Printed Charger

8 Star Wars Yarncraft Projects You Can Do While Waiting in Line

If you have an old Anker power cell around, you can show some love for the GNK droid by fabricating your own cell phone charger. Another great project with a lot of details about the design process, and some cool insights on choices in 3D design.

This roundup of fiber projects includes both crocheting, knitting, needlework, and felt creations. Personally the tiny Cloud City is not only a perfect project for May the Fourth, but it will also get you started on your Star Wars Christmas tree.

May the Fourth not enough Star Wars excitement for you? Join us at Maker Faire Bay Area where the Wolves Of Mandalore branch of the Mandalorian Mercs will be appearing, May 18-20 in San Mateo.

