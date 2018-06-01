Often, we think of guitars as some kind of sacred area where only the finest materials should be used, and by the most skilled luthiers, in order to create the magic that is music. You see videos with rack focus, wood shavings, and sharp light, full of dust motes setting the tone for the serious and revered work. While I admit that I personally do enjoy that sense of pomp and reverie from time to time, I’m also refreshed by seeing this; Keith Decent’s scrap plywood guitar.

Keith wanted to enter into the Rockler Plywood challenge being held by the Modern Maker podcast. His approach is unique in that he didn’t hop out and buy a sheet of plywood, instead reclaiming it from things like cabinet doors.