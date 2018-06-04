Jeffrey Burke suffers, like many of us, from a lack of confidence in his skills. Sure, he’s a professional woodworker , but when it comes to competition, all his skills feel inadequate (he says). Well, let me just speak directly to you Jeffrey, your skills are fine and you nailed it!

This is Burke’s entry into the Rockler Plywood challenge by the Modern Maker Podcast. Don’t be surprised if you see a few more entrants pop into the blog feed, there are some really cool projects coming out of this.

Jeffrey wanted to work with plywood using some of the techniques that he uses with more traditional wood. I think he did a fantastic job.