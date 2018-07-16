Wood carving is a wonderfully meditative hobby. I have recently taken up miniature painting again in a serious way and I cannot get over how relaxing and rewarding it can be. You can really fall into a near altered state as you work away on a little world you are holding in your hands. I haven’t done any whittling in years, but I remember it as having similar effects. In this day and age, we can probably use all of the relaxation and mental resets we can get. So, grab yourself a chunk of wood, a well-honed pocket knife, find a place in the shade, and get to carvin’.

In this video, woodcarver and bushcrafter, Doug Outside, shows you how to carve a pretty impressive wizard head in around 5 minutes. And once you confidently learn these cuts, you can apply them to other wood media and carve other shapes and characters. In the video, Doug shows how he turned the basic design into a wizard, Santa Claus, a hillbilly, a wood spirit, and several other characters. He also carves these into wood of various varieties and shapes, including carving into a stick and a pencil.