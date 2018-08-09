I love my home automation and Amazon echo voice control of my house (see my Alexa Controlled toilet). But like any other geek, I have so many Echos now they are littering my home, and there are just so many places one can place an oversized hokey puck.
I decided to get rid of the Amazon Alexa in my home theater and make that Echo more movie-centric. This shows you how I did it.
I found this kit. It’s made of a solid piece of cast resin, easy to drill thru and dremel.I noticed that his Amazon Echo Dot was the EXACT circumference of the HAL9000. (Coincidence? – We need to contact Jeff Bezos on this!)
Using a hole drill, Idrilled thru the resin and formed an opening for his Echo Dot.
Using a dremel tool I cleaned up the inside, making room for the USB plug that powers the Echo itself, as well as to provide storage for the excess wiring and mounting holes.
I decided this version will not have the iconic HAL eye, but I am thinking of doing a more prop-like version in the future.
Using Photoshop, I re-created the label to appear updated:
There is a Company coming out soon with an Indiegogo campaign with a Hal replica and side module. However, this will be several THOUSAND dollars. I appreciate their work, but like doing things on the ‘cheap-er!