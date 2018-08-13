Paul Jackman got his hands on a comically oversized utility knife blade made by Jimmy Diresta. Many of us would probably joke about building an equally oversized utility knife to match, but few would actually follow through, and fewer still would match the craftsmanship that Paul displayed on this project.

Watch closely and you’ll see that this isn’t just a visual gag. Paul has made it fully functional with a retracting mechanism identical to the normal sized ones you’d find in any shop.

Not only that, but every piece on this is made of wood, including the big bolt that holds it together.

You can read more about Paul’s process on his blog.