This past Spring, I wrote about Elisha of Pneumatic Addict and the portable, collapsible bench she built for her shop. She has a small amount of space in her home workshop and needs to be as space-thrifty as possible.

In this video, she shows how she built another space-saver, a dual flip-top bench. With two flippable surfaces, this bench allows her to mount multiple benchtop tools (up to 4) that she can change out by pulling the pin and flipping up the tools that have been securely mounted to the benchtop.