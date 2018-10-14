I met so many amazing people at this year’s World Maker Faire. After my panel on makers working with sponsors, I told the audience about this column and that I was looking for under-exposed YouTubers to pitch me their channels. One of those who approached me was Cameron Porter of Cammie’s Garage.

Cameron is a Canadian-born artist and woodworker who now lives in Columbia, SC. For 20 years, Cameron worked as an animator, background artist, and designer in the animation industry. He even worked on The Simpsons. Now, he makes magic in his garage, turning out beautiful functional and decorative woodworking pieces. He also still makes time to keep his artistic chops up by doing caricature drawings and animations of some of his favorite makers.