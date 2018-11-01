In this Laura Kampf video, Laura explains the new tool wall that she built for her shop and she goes over all of the things one should consider when planning, designing, and building such a wall. As she points out, every wall will be different depending on your tools, your space, your type(s) of making, and your skill level. She also explains why making such a wall is a perfect beginner-level project.

For Laura’s wall, she challenged herself to use her CNC machine for the build and so she designed and cut brass turn buttons to hold the tools in place. She mounted the buttons onto walnut and mounted the walnut tool holders onto a painted-black wall. The results are gorgeous. She says that, since her tool wall is such a visible feature in the background of all of her videos, she wanted the wall to be as photogenic as possible.