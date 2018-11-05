We’ve covered one- and two-flip workbenches here on Make:. This type of bench, which allows you to mount two tools per flippable surface, is a great way to save valuable shop space.

Jimmy DiResta was inspired by the two-flip wooden bench that Elisha of Pneumatic Addict made. But, of course, DiResta had to besta with a three surface flip-top.

With all of the potential weight, Jimmy went with a welded square-tube steel frame. I love the weld-in pull pins that he used as the locking mechanisms for the table tops.