Learning woodworking can surprisingly end up more confusing than one would anticipate. Not only do you need to learn how to work with the different materials, you have to figure out how to buy it! If you’ve never gone to buy hardwoods before, you may not be aware of the complexities. That first trip to a hardwood store can be vexing at the very least. Prices aren’t typically clearly marked, there are all these weird terms that you might not recognize, and you may just feel too frustrated to continue.

In this video, William Walker Co. will give you a crash course in what to look for when you walk into the hardwood store. There is a lot of info in this video and he just keeps piling it on, but it is totally worth watching if you plan to work with these beautiful materials.