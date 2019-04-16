So many of us spend hours and hours at our desks. If you could build exactly what you wanted, what would that be? Johnny from Johnny Builds set out to build his ultimate dream desk and his results were pretty impressive.
To start off, he set a list of things he wanted, like minimal design, integrated wireless charging, a custom iMac stand, storage for SD cards, and cool lighting. His results were pretty impressive.
Watching the video you can pick up a few tips, like using india ink to stain, or installing LED lights in a channel and diffusing with epoxy.