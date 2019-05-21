Everyone who has done woodworking remembers the day they learned about making jigs for their table saw. For some it is old news, but for many, many others, today is the day you realize how to really get great results from your saw.

A jig is a simple setup that helps you hold the wood in specific ways to get better results. Wood.Work.Life has put together this quick video demonstrating what are probably the first 3 jigs you’ll explore. Watch and learn, and if today is your introduction to table saw jigs, welcome to the party! Now you’ve got to figure out where to store them all.