Taking to the streets in peaceful protest is a sacred right of all Americans, enshrined in the First Amendment to the Constitution. Here’s how to make what you need for safe, peaceful, and effective protest. This list is just a start. Stay healthy out there!

SIGNS, BANNERS, EFFIGIES, PERFORMANCE

Making signs and posters — New York City and other jurisdictions don’t allow wooden sticks or metal in signs; know your local law.

Collapsible sign — makezine.com/projects/collapsible-demonstration-sign

LED-based “neon” sign — makezine.com/2018/08/16/how-to-make-led-based-neon-signs

Protest signs generally— medium.com/@faerye/how-to-make-a-sturdy-rain-proof-protest-sign-baafe56445e2

popsci.com/how-to-make-best-protest-sign

vice.com/en_us/article/ypxmwk/how-to-make-a-protest-sign-that-isnt-garbage

Free graphics for protest — justseeds.org/graphics

Banner hoisting — destructables.org/node/57

Banner drops — destructables.org/node/56

Effigies — destructables.org/node/61

Giant inflatables — destructables.org/node/53

Tactical performance — Theater as protest, by L.M. (Larry) Bogad of the Clandestine Insurgent Rebel Clown Army: routledge.com/Tactical-Performance-The-Theory-and-Practice-of-Serious-Play/Bogad/p/book/9781138917842

Art for change — The Bay Area has programs like these; check your local area. rcnv.org/events/hands-on-artmaking-for-change-with-david-solnit, girlsgarage.org/program/protest-and-print

PERSONAL PROTECTION

Make a Wellness Bag: If you’re going to be on the front lines, pack a bag with shatter-resistant eye protection (don’t wear contact lenses), shoes you can run in, snacks and water (for drinking and rinsing eyes), a change of clothes (in case of chemical exposure), bandana soaked with vinegar (to breathe through during chemical exposure), 3 days’ worth of medications (in case of arrest), more. From Black Lives Matter: justhealing.files.wordpress.com/2012/04/emotional-physical-safety-in-protests-blm.pdf

Make a COVID-19 Go Kit: Pandemic addendum: add face masks, hand sanitizer and gloves, vinegar-soaked cotton balls, more. From Blackout Collective and Movement for Black Lives (M4BL): m4bl.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/COVID-19-Tactics_Actions-ENGLISH1-1.jpg

Medic’s Kit — If you’re comfortable giving first aid to fellow protestors. From Frontline Wellness United: frontlinewellness.org/medics-kit-recommended-equipment-supplies

Remedies for pepper spray / tear gas:

Antacid/water mix, from Frontline Wellness United: frontlinewellness.org/guidelines-for-treating-pepperspraychemical-irritants

Illustrated Medical Pamphlet for Protests, from Occupy Oakland: destructables.org/destructable/illustrated-medical-pamphlet-protests-occupy-oakland-download

More tear gas tips: usatoday.com/in-depth/news/nation/2020/06/02/george-floyd-protests-everything-know-tear-gas-pepper-spray/5307500002

popsci.com/story/diy/tear-gas-guide

Tear gas traffic cones — Hong Kong protesters’ tactic: cover a tear gas canister with a traffic cone, then pour water down the hole to neutralize it. www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2019/08/02/innovative-hong-kong-protesters-using-lasers-traffic-cones-parkour

DIY gas mask — Vinegar is said to help block pepper spray and tear gas (though scientific evidence is lacking). Soak an N95 mask in it, and put this DIY face shield over top, made from a soda bottle: instructables.com/id/DIY-Gas-Mask

Plywood signs — to protect against rubber bullets and other projectiles. Again, no wood allowed in NYC and other places, know your local laws.

STREET ART AND POSTERING

Street painting — How exactly did they paint those 35-foot letters on the streets in DC and Berkeley? Somebody please, send us a how-to at [email protected]!

Chalk drawing — destructables.org/node/91

Stealthy sidewalk stencil box — destructables.org/destructable/associated-artists-propaganda-researchs-stencil-box-spray-painting-sidewalks

Asphalt mosaics — destructables.org/node/55

Wheat paste recipe for postering — destructables.org/destructable/wheatpaste-recipe-putting-postersbillboard-alterations

Billboard “improvement” — destructables.org/node/82

DIY newspaper headlines — destructables.org/node/63 , destructables.org/content/make-your-own-newspaper-headlines

ORGANIZING AND OCCUPYING

Apps to use to organize protests — vox.com/recode/2020/6/3/21278558/protest-apps-signal-citizen-twitter-instagram-george-floyd

General protest and campaign tactics — beautifulrising.org

Lockboxes — for human-chain blockades and sit-ins: destructables.org/node/59

Defeat phone surveillance — Many organizers recommend you don’t bring a phone to protests because opponents can use it to spy on you. Leave your phone home, or if you must bring it …

Bag your phone in a Faraday pouch to block all its signals. From Make: Magazine: makezine.com/projects/amateur-scientist-solar-flares-emp-and-faraday-shields

Disable your phone’s facial and thumbprint authentication; use a password/PIN instead. More tips at: wired.com/story/how-to-protest-safely-surveillance-digital-privacy

Defeat face recognition and camera surveillance — Face recognition computers can be confused by weird face makeup or “adversarial” images on signs or T-shirts. Security cameras can be blinded by infrared LEDs on hats or glasses. Or you can stick with the good old-fashioned hoodie, bandana, and sunglasses. From Make: Magazine: URL Coming Soon

More tips and tricks to try:

www.wired.co.uk/article/avoid-facial-recognition-software

theverge.com/2018/1/3/16844842/ai-computer-vision-trick-adversarial-patches-google

mashable.com/review/review-reflectacles-phantom-anti-facial-recognition-technology-glasses-frames

www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/aug/14/thwart-facial-recognition-cameras-invisibility-cloak-3d-mask

arxiv.org/pdf/1803.04683.pdf

newyorker.com/magazine/2020/03/16/dressing-for-the-surveillance-age

mashable.com/review/review-reflectacles-phantom-anti-facial-recognition-technology-glasses-frames

motherjones.com/politics/2013/12/christmas-presents-nsa/



INTERACTIONS WITH POLICE

Know your rights — aclu.org/know-your-rights/protesters-rights

Know the local number for National Lawyers Guild — Write it on your body in Sharpie. They can help to get you out of jail. nlg.org/massdefenseprogram

Download an SOS app for your phone — Many organizers recommend you don’t bring a phone to protests because opponents can use it to spy on you. If you do bring it, program it to alert friends and family that you’re being arrested.

Siri shortcut: Pulled Over By Police — Automatically quiets your phone, puts it in privacy mode, begins recording video, and texts a friend that you’ve been pulled over, with geographic location. When you stop recording, automatically sends the video to your friend as well. By Robert Petersen, via Reddit: reddit.com/r/shortcuts/comments/9huqiw/getting_pulled_over_by_police

RADIO AND SITUATIONAL AWARENESS

Police scanners are perfectly legal in most places; know your local laws.

Using a police scanner — programming in trunked radio systems: youtube.com/watch?v=yWrOAEaTRv0

DIY police scanner (analog) — Use your computer as a scanner for $20, with the popular RTL-SDR software-defined radio (SDR) dongle: webcommand.net/index.php/2018/01/19/build-police-scanner-20

DIY police scanner (digital + analog) — If your PD uses digital audio, you’ll need to add digital audio decoder software to your SDR scanner project.

MacOS build, from Nullbyte: null-byte.wonderhowto.com/how-to/hack-radio-frequencies-building-radio-listening-station-decode-digital-audio-police-dispatches-0176557

Windows build, from Instructables: instructables.com/id/How-to-Make-a-19-Police-Radio-Scanner

Android tablet or phone: youtube.com/watch?v=O5p41SGkOb4

Raspberry Pi: youtube.com/watch?v=iE9U6xmIpbM&feature=youtu.be

Pirate radio — Broadcast your own FM station using a Raspberry Pi, from Make: Magazine: makezine.com/projects/raspberry-pirate-radio

The Complete Manual of Pirate Radio by Zeke Teflon: destructables.org/destructable/pirate-radio-two-downloadable-manuals