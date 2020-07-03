Hey, fireworks are cool! They’re fun to look at and fun to set of. We get it! However, they’re also expensive and with times right now being pretty crazy, a lot of people aren’t feeling like going out and buying a bunch. However, there are plenty of projects you can do at home to bring a little bling to your 4th.

Here are 4 projects just perfect for tomorrow:

From all the way back in Volume 41 of the magazine, we bring you a yearly favorite: Soda Bottle Rocket LED Fireworks. By loading up soda bottles and using our soda bottle launcher, you can have your kids rocketing lights in the air in a safe and amusing way. It burns energy and is fun to watch.

For a slightly more refined experience, you can make these LED Copter slingshots. Fling your payload into the distance and watch it float gracefully down to earth thanks to the simple copter mechanism.

Maybe you’re thinking that the entire outside world sounds scary and horrible and you don’t even want to go out there. Hey, we get it. Especially if you live in the city. You’ve got plenty of time on your hands, something like this “Exploding Stick Bomb” seems like the perfect way to spend the day.

We know some of you are more adventurous, and welcome that slight element of danger. This next project won’t disappoint. You can actually make your own Sugar rockets at home! This peek into the history of rocketry will have you making your own bottle rockets in no time. Be careful though, as William Gurstell says in the article, “you’re literally playing with fire”.