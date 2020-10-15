We’ve seen a few examples of interesting designs and patterns as the first layer of a 3d print, and finally Billie has stepped up to deliver a tutorial on how to pull this off.

If you haven’t seen it in person, it can be somewhat hard to explain, but the first layer of a 3d print can be embued with a pattern based on the way it is printed. These patterns can look 3 dimensional, like the example Billie Ruben shares or they can just be cool looking.

Here’s how she pulled it off.

Of course, if you don’t need custom shapes but just want to add a touch of excitement to your first layer, there’s always that nifty holographic build plate trick people are doing. It is much easier, but again, you can’t customize the shapes.