I met John Kuiphoff a couple years ago and was blown away by some very clever data visualizations he shared based on people’s youtube channels. John’s back, and this time with another very creative approach to data visualization.
In this project, John is wanting to display how much sunlight hits a specific location throughout the day, and also the year. Once you see this peculiar layered blob in action, it immediately makes sense.
The cool thing about this whole project is that John built a website where you can put in your location and make your own!