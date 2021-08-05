Unnecessary Invention: Junk Mail Shredder (And a Surprise Make: Cameo)

Matt Benedetto has one of our favorite channels, conceiving and building nonsensical creations and then photographing them in professionally glossy shoots. Called Unnecessary Inventions (YT; IG), most of his ideas are just that. But the latest one has been getting a lot of attention for just how useful it is — a junk mail shredder that mounts adjacent to your mailbox.

Watch his short clip for it and get excited about the various ways you’d put this to use (even r/composting is pleading for one!). And then keep an eagle eye open for a Make: cameo at the end. (Subscribers might notice the profile about Matt on page 128 — we swear this wasn’t something we coordinated.)