Maker News
Unnecessary Invention: Junk Mail Shredder (And a Surprise Make: Cameo)

By Mike Senese

Mike Senese

Mike Senese is the Executive Editor of Make: magazine. He is also a TV host, starring in various engineering and science shows for Discovery Channel, including Punkin Chunkin, How Stuff Works, and Catch It Keep It.

An avid maker, Mike spends his spare time tinkering with electronics, doing amateur woodworking, and attempting to cook the perfect pizza.

View more articles by Mike Senese
Share via

Matt Benedetto has one of our favorite channels, conceiving and building nonsensical creations and then photographing them in professionally glossy shoots. Called Unnecessary Inventions (YT; IG), most of his ideas are just that. But the latest one has been getting a lot of attention for just how useful it is — a junk mail shredder that mounts adjacent to your mailbox.

Watch his short clip for it and get excited about the various ways you’d put this to use (even r/composting is pleading for one!). And then keep an eagle eye open for a Make: cameo at the end. (Subscribers might notice the profile about Matt on page 128 — we swear this wasn’t something we coordinated.)

Tagged

By Mike Senese

Mike Senese

Mike Senese is the Executive Editor of Make: magazine. He is also a TV host, starring in various engineering and science shows for Discovery Channel, including Punkin Chunkin, How Stuff Works, and Catch It Keep It.

An avid maker, Mike spends his spare time tinkering with electronics, doing amateur woodworking, and attempting to cook the perfect pizza.

View more articles by Mike Senese