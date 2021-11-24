Arduino Announces The Uno Mini Limited Edition

What an incredible journey the Arduino concept has been. Remember when we proclaimed that The Arduino is Here To Stay after they sold 10 thousand units? Well, now they’ve sold over 10 million, and they want to celebrate.

They are announcing the Arduino Uno Mini Limited Edition. A pint sized nod to the ubiquitous Arduino Uno.

This is part development board and part collectors item as each of the limited units will be numbered and delivered in a fancy box.

And since it is an Arduino, and we know you’re not just going to leave it in the collectors box forever, here are the specs so you can start to plan.

UNO Mini Limited Edition Specs

Microcontroller : ATmega328P

: ATmega328P Operating Voltage : 5V

: 5V Input Voltage : 6-20V

: 6-20V Digital I/O Pins : 14

: 14 PWM I/O Pins : 6

: 6 Analog Input Pins : 6

: 6 Flash Memory : 32KB

: 32KB SRAM : 2 KB

: 2 KB EEPROM : 1 KB

: 1 KB Clock Speed : 16MHz

: 16MHz Dimensions: 34.2mm x 26.7mm x 8mm

Preorders are open now and the price is set at $45