90’s Techno Art: Rap Caviar

Art & Sculpture Craft & Design Fun & Games
Acrylic and aluminum sculpture of a turntable, 808 Rhythm Composer, and screen showing PaRappa the Rapper hang on a gallery wall beside a PlayStation controller.

By David Groom

David Groom

David bought his first Arduino in 2007 as part of a Roomba hacking project. Since then, he has been obsessed with writing code that you can touch. David fell in love with the original Pebble smartwatch, and even more so with its successor, which allowed him to combine the beloved wearable with his passion for hardware hacking via its smartstrap functionality. Unable to part with his smartwatch sweetheart, David wrote a love letter to the Pebble community, which blossomed into Rebble, the service that keeps Pebbles ticking today, despite the company's demise in 2016. When he's not hacking on wearables, David can probably be found building a companion bot, experimenting with machine learning, growing his ever-increasing collection of dev boards, or hacking on DOS-based palmtops from the 90s.

Find David on Mastodon at @ishotjr@chaos.social or these other places.

View more articles by David Groom
Cover of Make: 94 - Fantastic Realms
This article appeared in Make: Vol 94. Subscribe for more great projects.

Over five decades ago, in 1973, DJ Kool Herc changed music forever by using two turntables, each playing the same record, with a mixer to switch between them, in order to extend percussion breaks indefinitely. In the 1980s the “failure” of Roland’s TR-808 to successfully emulate a real drummer was embraced by hiphop and techno pioneers who used its synthetic sound as the bedrock to create entire new genres. And as hip-hop’s cultural dominance grew, it influenced seemingly incongruous areas such as PlayStation games, in the form of 1997’s PaRappa the Rapper. Canadian visual artist Connor Gottfried extends the tradition of bending and adapting technology to create unique mashups with his Turn/Tables (PaRappa’s Delight).

The piece combines a laser-cut acrylic turntable tone arm with the 1979 Sugarhill Gang release “Rapper’s Delight,” and a multi-layer aluminum composite paneling re-creation of the classic Rhythm Composer (Connor assures me no actual 808s were harmed in the making of this piece!). A 19″ 4:3 IPS display connects to a Raspberry Pi 4B for the game emulation, with a PlayStation Classic USB controller to help PaRappa nail his lyrical timing.

Acrylic and aluminum sculpture of a turntable, 808 Rhythm Composer, and screen showing PaRappa the Rapper hang on a gallery wall beside a PlayStation controller.
Acrylic and aluminum sculpture of a turntable, 808 Rhythm Composer, and screen showing PaRappa the Rapper hang on a gallery wall beside a PlayStation controller.
Acrylic and aluminum sculpture of a turntable, 808 Rhythm Composer, and screen showing PaRappa the Rapper hang on a gallery wall beside a PlayStation controller.

Look closely and you’ll see a cutout in the center of the record, which reveals a portion of an 8″ IPS panel on which an MP4 video of the record’s label is animated in order to create the illusion of it spinning. The piece is designed to facilitate travel and repair, with easily-separable magnetic and velcro parts, and was recently part of Gottfried’s attendance-record-breaking show at Taiwan’s most-visited gallery.

See more of Connor’s astonishingly inventive mash-ups of video games and pop culture on Instagram.

This article appeared in Make: Vol 94.

Tagged

By David Groom

David Groom

David bought his first Arduino in 2007 as part of a Roomba hacking project. Since then, he has been obsessed with writing code that you can touch. David fell in love with the original Pebble smartwatch, and even more so with its successor, which allowed him to combine the beloved wearable with his passion for hardware hacking via its smartstrap functionality. Unable to part with his smartwatch sweetheart, David wrote a love letter to the Pebble community, which blossomed into Rebble, the service that keeps Pebbles ticking today, despite the company's demise in 2016. When he's not hacking on wearables, David can probably be found building a companion bot, experimenting with machine learning, growing his ever-increasing collection of dev boards, or hacking on DOS-based palmtops from the 90s.

Find David on Mastodon at @ishotjr@chaos.social or these other places.

View more articles by David Groom
Discuss this article with the rest of the community on our Discord server!

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe now to Make: Magazine
The official magazine of Maker Faire

From the Shed: Music

Make: Analog Synthesizers - Print

Make: Analog Synthesizers - Print

$22.99
Make: Electronic Music from Scratch - Print

Make: Electronic Music from Scratch - Print

$29.99
The Boxytone Synth Kit

The Boxytone Synth Kit

$35.00
Subscribe to Make: Magazine Today

Get Make: Magazine

$19.99
FEEDBACK