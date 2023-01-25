Nerd Out about Music with us on January 26th

A new year means new Hangout & Nerdout topics, and we’re kicking off 2023 with a theme we know you’ll love: Music! We can’t wait for you to nerd out with synth maven Thea “Stargirl” Flowers! You’re going to love hanging out with Erik Oostveen while he shares his open-source music gadgets. And we’re overjoyed to bring you The Godfather of Nerdcore Hip-Hop, MC Frontalot!

Three short talks, followed by a panel Q&A and open discussion with the audience.

Join Jinger and Alex from Hackster, plus our own Community Editor David this Thursday, at 1pm Eastern/10am Pacific!