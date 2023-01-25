Nerd Out about Music with us on January 26th

By David Groom

David bought his first Arduino in 2007 as part of a Roomba hacking project. Since then, he has been obsessed with writing code that you can touch. David fell in love with the original Pebble smartwatch, and even more so with its successor, which allowed him to combine the beloved wearable with his passion for hardware hacking via its smartstrap functionality. Unable to part with his smartwatch sweetheart, David wrote a love letter to the Pebble community, which blossomed into Rebble, the service that keeps Pebbles ticking today, despite the company's demise in 2016. When he's not hacking on wearables, David can probably be found building a companion bot, experimenting with machine learning, growing his ever-increasing collection of dev boards, or hacking on DOS-based palmtops from the 90s.

Find David on Twitter at @IShJR.

A new year means new Hangout & Nerdout topics, and we’re kicking off 2023 with a theme we know you’ll love: Music! We can’t wait for you to nerd out with synth maven Thea “Stargirl” Flowers! You’re going to love hanging out with Erik Oostveen while he shares his open-source music gadgets. And we’re overjoyed to bring you The Godfather of Nerdcore Hip-Hop, MC Frontalot!

Three short talks, followed by a panel Q&A and open discussion with the audience.

Join Jinger and Alex from Hackster, plus our own Community Editor David this Thursday, at 1pm Eastern/10am Pacific!

