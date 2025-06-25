Go Beyond Reality With a Circuit Bent Glitch Cam

Go Beyond Reality With a Circuit Bent Glitch Cam

Ade circuit bent a toy camera that takes pictures that look like something from another universe. He started with a cheap toy camera, added potentiometers between a ribbon cable and the connector, and fit it all into a Frankensteined case that’s part original, part 3D-printed, and part bottle cap.

The result combines electronics, minor soldering, and a 3D-printed enclosure that’s a whimsical combination of punk and polish which fits the camera’s delightfully psychedelic photos.

Circuit bending projects are a fun way to get into electronics, so this glitch camera might be a great way to explore two new hobbies simultaneously.

With phone cameras definitively good enough for pro work, standalone equipment has to work to earn its place. As painters in the wake of photography had to reinvent their craft, fans of dedicated cameras get to experiment and discover what only they can do.

Ade points out that the dinosaur-riding-a-scooter camera seems similar to a lot of cheap ones, so you might even already have a compatible model collecting dust somewhere. Check out his Substack for the full tutorial if you want to make your own. As he says, “perfection is overrated,” and I agree.

