3D Printer Review: Prusa Core One L — Bigger and Better

Manufacturer: Prusa
Link: prusa3d.com/core-one-l
Price: $1,799
Last year Prusa Research released the Core One, their first fully enclosed CoreXY printer that instantly became a fan favorite (see our review from Make: Volume 94). Now they’ve followed up with the Core One L, and it may just be the machine we’ve been waiting for.
The Core One L isn’t just a larger version of the Core One; Prusa took the time to fix or upgrade numerous aspects of the printer. While doubling the volume to an impressive 300mm³, the L is actually half a kilo (1.1lbs) lighter than its predecessor thanks to new aluminum side panels instead of steel. The louvers, which trap heat in the chamber for high-temperature filaments or vent it for filaments (like PLA) that need a cooler environment, are now automatically opened and closed based on the filament selected, leaving the user one less thing to remember.
Probably the biggest upgrade is the new AC heated bed, a massive slab of aluminum that evenly spreads the heat from speedy AC heating loops. I printed large models on the Core One L that easily stayed stuck in place all the way out to the edges, a feat many large printers struggle with. And with its built-in Wi-Fi, you can send prints to your Core One L from anywhere on almost any device, using the new EasyPrint feature on Printables. I love kicking off prints from my phone.
On the downside, some of my issues with the Core One persist. I’d really like to see them upgrade the clear panels (to thicker acrylic or better yet glass) and ditch the plastic pop rivets, and the firmware had more crashes than I’d expect (though I’m sure Prusa will have fixed some of these by the time you read this).
Since 2019, the Prusa community has been waiting for a simple large-format machine. The XL went in another direction (see Time for a Change in Make: Volume 96) but the Core One L finally delivers what we’ve all been waiting for.
This article appears in Make: Volume 96.
