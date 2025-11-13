Print Smart, Breathe Easy — 3D Printer Emissions

This article appeared in Make: Vol 94. Subscribe for the latest articles.

3D printing has revolutionized manufacturing sectors worldwide, but one critical aspect often overlooked is the emission of particles and chemicals during printing operations, and even from idle printers in the room.

These emissions present significant health concerns through two main types: volatile organic compounds (VOCs) like formaldehyde and styrene that evaporate at room temperature causing respiratory irritation, headaches, and potential long-term health issues with chronic exposure; and ultrafine particles (UFPs) — microscopic solid particles smaller than 0.1 micrometers (µm) — which may pose greater risks by penetrating into lung tissue and the bloodstream, where they can lead to cardiovascular problems and other wide-ranging health effects, including systemic inflammation.

Emission levels vary significantly by filament type, with ABS plastic generating substantially higher concentrations than PLA, making material selection an important safety consideration. Understanding these emissions is crucial for implementing effective safety measures, including proper ventilation systems with activated carbon filters, enclosed printing environments, strategic workspace organization, and regular air quality monitoring.

Chemical emissions

Chemicals and particles emitted from 3D printers are breathed into the lung.

Image by Maël Derjean and Dr. Danielle Baguley

VOCs are of course volatile, meaning they can be released from their source at room temperatures. These chemicals can be things we smell in the air, like perfumes, paint fumes, or the smells of cooking or cut grass; or things that we can’t smell. 3D printers have been known to emit VOCs with potential health implications, as shown in Table 1:

Table 1: Selection of VOCs emitted from filament and resin printing

VOCs emitted

from materials Health impacts Styrene

ABS Skin, eye, lung irritant, cardiovascular risk Formaldehyde

ABS, PLA, resin Eyes, nose, throat irritation, respiratory burns and distress Acetaldehyde

ABS, PLA, resin Irritation, potential carcinogen Benzene

ABS, PLA Carcinogen, irritant Acetone

ABS, PLA, resin Eye, nose, throat, respiratory, skin irritant Hydroxyethyl methacrylate

Resin Skin and respiratory irritant and sensitizer Hydroxypropyl methacrylate

Resin Skin and respiratory irritant and sensitizer Isobornyl acrylate

Resin Skin and eye irritant Isopropanol

Resin Respiratory irritant, central nervous system depressant

VOCs also are given off when materials or liquids are heated — for example, heating plastic filaments or liquid resins — and they aren’t just limited to printing, but can also be emitted after printing is completed. Close proximity to these chemicals can lead to irritation in the lungs and throat, as well as hands if the resin comes into contact with skin.

Luckily, wearing gloves and sleeves can prevent skin contact, but this still leaves our lungs vulnerable. Wearing a well-fitting respirator helps reduce this exposure route, but reducing emission at the source is even better. Further information can be found in the paper: Review of volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions from desktop 3D printers and associated health implications, Baguley, D.A. et al. (2025).

Each type of filament and resin releases a range of VOCs when actively printing, for example styrene is most associated with ABS, while methyl methacrylate is released from PLA and resins. More work needs to be carried out to quantify VOCs from 3D printers in various scenarios.

Particle emission

An extraction cabinet pulls air through a HEPA and carbon filter to remove VOCs and particulate matter. Photo by Dr. Danielle Baguley

Particles are made when plastic is heated in filament printers, and when machine parts move against each other. Fine particles are suspended in the air around the source, creating an invisible hazard that can persist even after printing.

When inhaled, these particles bypass the body’s natural filtration defenses in the upper respiratory tract and penetrate deep into the lungs, where they can deposit in alveolar tissue and potentially cross into the bloodstream, presenting both acute and chronic health risks to those frequently exposed. These can include respiratory irritation, cardiovascular diseases, and increased risk of brain illnesses. Particulate emission is associated more with filament 3D printers and metal printers. Higher print temperatures have been associated with higher particle measurements.

Take-home advice

Breathing in chemicals or particles can be reduced by simple steps such as:

Opening windows in the room with the 3D printer

Increasing your distance from the 3D printer

Not being in the room when it is 3D printing an object

Using fume extraction around the 3D printer with carbon and HEPA filters attached

If no extraction is available, air purifiers may make a difference

Reducing the temperature of a filament print (within the recommended guideline for the material)

Minimizing your exposure to 3D printing emissions involves several practical strategies outlined in Table 2:

Table 2: Strategies for reducing exposure to emissions from 3D printers

Strategy Description Benefits Design optimization Make prototypes smaller or use lower infill percentages • Reduces material usage

• Generates fewer emissions

• Conserves filament Cleanliness Thorough hand washing after handling printed objects or printer components; cleaning 3D-printed objects with appropriate solutions • Prevents transfer of harmful particles to food or face

• Reduces secondary exposure pathways

• Reduces transfer to people and surroundings Spatial separation Avoid being in the same room as an active printer • Eliminates direct exposure

• Can be implemented through remote monitoring

• Dedicated, separately ventilated printing spaces Material selection Choose the right material for each specific application • Prevents wasteful reprinting

• Reduces unnecessary emission generation

• Avoids increased exposure from multiple print attempts Ventilation and filtration Implement proper ventilation and filtration systems

Wear a fitted, NIOSH licensed respirator • Removes airborne particles and VOCs

• Creates a comprehensive safety approach

• Suitable for both casual and professional environments

Objects can be designed to use less material in the first place. Choosing the right material helps to prevent wasteful reprinting. Thorough hand washing is crucial, and cleaning printed objects to remove residue can also help, e.g. with soapy water for filament and with acetone or IPA for resin (but make sure to have proper ventilation/extraction if using solvents). Spatial separation provides another layer of protection, so take advantage of remote monitoring or dedicated, separately ventilated printing spaces. Implement proper ventilation and air filtration, and you’ve got a multi-layered safety strategy for both casual and professional 3D printing environments.

All of these methods will help to reduce the amount of respirated chemicals and reduce any potential harm. There are many ways to stay safe while you print!

Thank you: • Victoria Jaqua of Open Source Medical Supplies (OSMS) for article editing and coordination. • Josh Vande Hey, knowledge mobilization lead for the Leicester NIHR Health Protection Research Unit in Chemical Threats and Hazards, for advice and support in engaging the maker community.

Featured photo by Dr. Thiphanie Riveron.

This article appeared in Make: Vol 94.