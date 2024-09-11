CNC & Laser Engraved Coin Bank: SainSmart Anniversary Project

To celebrate SainSmart’s anniversary, Windsor Woodcraft, a dedicated SainSmart customer, embarked on a creative project to design and build a wooden and acrylic coin bank. Using the Genmitsu PROVer XL 4030 V2 CNC machine and the Genmitsu L8 20W laser engraver, Windsor Woodcraft demonstrated not only the versatility of these tools but also their own craftsmanship. This article will walk you through the process, materials, and techniques used to bring this unique project to life.

To create this coin bank, he used the following materials:

3/4-inch Birch Plywood: Selected for its sturdiness and workability, forming the structure of the coin bank.

Selected for its sturdiness and workability, forming the structure of the coin bank. 3mm (1/8-inch) Acrylic Sheet: Provides a transparent front panel, allowing a clear view of the bank’s contents.

Provides a transparent front panel, allowing a clear view of the bank’s contents. Adhesive Tape and Glue: Used to secure the materials onto the CNC bed, ensuring stability during cutting.

Bits used:

1/4-inch Compression Bit (Up and Down Cut): Ideal for achieving clean edges in plywood.

Ideal for achieving clean edges in plywood. 1/8-inch O-flute Bit: Chosen for cutting acrylic without cracking or melting.

Chosen for cutting acrylic without cracking or melting. 90° Diamond Drag Bit: Perfect for adding personalized engravings on the acrylic surface.

Project Setup

Windsor Woodcraft began by cutting the wood and acrylic pieces using the Genmitsu PROVerXL 4030 V2 CNC machine. The plywood was carefully cut with a 1/4-inch compression bit to ensure smooth edges with minimal tear-out. For the acrylic, the 1/8-inch O-flute bit was used to achieve precise cuts without compromising the material. The 90° diamond drag bit was then employed to engrave the acrylic, adding a customized touch to the design.

To secure the materials on the CNC bed, he used the glue and tape method — a reliable technique that ensures materials stay in place during cutting while being easy to remove afterward without causing any damage.

Assembly and Finishing

After cutting the pieces, he assembled the coin bank with ease. He considered two finishing options: painting the wood in SainSmart’s signature blue or staining it to highlight the natural wood grain. To make the best choice, he tested both finishes on scrap pieces of birch plywood and ultimately selected the option that offered the most appealing contrast and finish.

Small holes were then drilled in the acrylic to mount it onto the wood. He opted to do this manually rather than using the CNC machine for greater control and accuracy. For those looking to refine their projects further, we recommend filling any visible wood grain with wood putty or drywall spackle before painting to achieve a smoother finish.

As the final step, he used the Genmitsu L8 20W laser engraver to engrave a logo on the back of the coin bank. This added a personalized and professional touch to the project, showcasing the precision and detail achievable with the laser engraver. The engraving process was straightforward, and the result was a crisp, clean logo that enhanced the overall appearance of the coin bank.

Final Thoughts and Variations

The finished coin bank boasts clean cuts and a polished look, reflecting the high quality of the tools and craftsmanship. Though masked spray-painted lettering was considered, it was ultimately left out. The design is flexible; modifications like using MDF or pine or adding a back hole for easier access can tailor the project to different needs. This coin bank is a functional and attractive piece, perfect for practicing CNC and laser engraving skills.