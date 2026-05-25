Break Free from Material Limits: Gweike MCore Laser Hits Kickstarter

For makers and independent studios, processing heavy-duty metal in-house has long been an insurmountable challenge. On May 26th, Gweike — a veteran manufacturer with 22 years of industrial laser R&D and manufacturing experience — is set to shatter this limitation with its latest masterpiece: the MCore. A 400W fiber & 80W CO₂ laser cutter for metal and non-metal, the MCore will officially launch its Kickstarter campaign on May 26th, offering early-bird backers exclusive discounts of up to $2,300.
Breaking Material Barriers to Unlock High-Ticket Metal Markets
Traditional consumer laser cutters have long been trapped in a low-margin commodity market dominated by wood and leather crafts. The MCore disrupts this landscape by bringing an industrial-grade 400W fiber laser straight to your small shop. In a single pass, it effortlessly cuts through 5mm carbon steel or 3mm stainless steel, while delivering flawless machining capabilities on brass, copper, aluminum alloys, and titanium.
This means makers, home workshops, and independent designers can seamlessly transition into the highly lucrative metal customization market. Premium opportunities include:
- Architectural & Garden Customization: High-profit outdoor metal signage, house address plaques, metal garden plant stakes, and large-format intricate metal wall art.
- Mid-Market & Pet Lifestyle: High-end customized metal pet feeding stations and premium stainless steel pet tags.
- Trend & Sports Culture: Incredibly popular everyday carry (EDC) gear, custom golf ball markers and divot tools, and heavy-duty camping/BBQ metal utensils.
All-Around Firepower: 80W CO₂ Laser for Flawless Non-Metal Processing
Beyond its unrivaled metalworking capabilities, the MCore delivers professional-grade performance on non-metal materials. Its built-in 80W CO₂ laser system effortlessly cuts through 20mm acrylic or 10mm wood in a single pass. This seamless fusion of dual laser sources makes it a true all-in-one powerhouse for any small workshop.
Industrial-Grade Config: Redefining Speed and Precision
The MCore starts with a top-tier hardware foundation: premium servo motors paired with industrial-grade linear guides. The servo system boasts an ultra-high dynamic response, pushing an acceleration of up to 2G and maximum motion speeds of 1200 mm/s. While dramatically slashing machining cycles, it redefines positioning accuracy for small shop devices, effectively shortening your project turnaround times by several folds.
To match its high-quality metal cutting capabilities, Gweike has simultaneously introduced the companion industrial-grade all-in-one Gweike Air Compressor (1.2MPa, 220V). This compressed air system integrates an oil-free compressor, a dryer, and multi-stage filtration. Delivering a powerful 174 PSI air jet, it instantly clears molten metal when cutting through sheets up to 4 mm thick, reduces preheating time, and maintains optimal cutting speeds on carbon steel. This clean, dry air ensures clean, slag-free edges (with surface roughness ≤3.2 μm), completely eliminating the hassle of secondary sanding.
Fully Automated Production: A One-Person Assembly Line
To empower independent creators with maximum efficiency, the MCore is fully packed with intelligent features: a 16MP HD camera for precision visual positioning, one-key motorized bed adjustment, a dedicated rotary axis attachment for cylindrical engraving and tube cutting, and an automatic conveyor feeder system paired with a front-and-rear pass-through design for continuous, large-format material processing. Furthermore, the fully enclosed chassis meets Class 1 safety standards, ensuring complete peace of mind when operating in a home garage or small studio environment.
The Gweike MCore Kickstarter campaign officially goes live on May 26th. If you are ready to upgrade your studio with industrial metal-cutting capabilities and start taking custom orders, head over to the official Gweike Cloud website or visit our Kickstarter campaign page directly right now to lock in your $2,300 early-bird discount.
Learn more at Gweike’s Official Website and at the Kickstarter campaign.
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