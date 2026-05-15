Review: xTool F2 Laser Engraver

Manufacturer: xTool
Price as tested: $1,499
Link: https://www.makershed.com/products/xtool-f2-5w-ir-15w-diode-portable-dual-laser-engraver
When I first got my hands on the tiny F1 laser from xTool, I was amazed at how useful the little galvo laser was. The F1 is small and enclosed for portability, it has a removable bottom plate making it easy to place it on larger objects or create jig inserts, and the dual laser allows for cuts on a wide range of materials; all this combined to make this machine a go-to for quick projects. There was only one issue: it felt a bit underpowered. xTool heard this feedback and have now released the F2.
The F2 keeps the same form factor and general features of the F1 but ups the power of both of its lasers (and changes the case color). The blue diode is boosted from 10W to 15W and more importantly the 2W IR diode is upgraded to 5W, more than doubling its power. This means faster speeds for etches but also deeper cuts on metal items. We still aren’t talking fiber laser speeds and depths, but for tasks like monogramming cufflinks or other jewelry the difference is noticeable. I ran some tests on both the F1 and F2 side-by-side and found the quality to be great for both machines; the F2 just completed jobs faster.
All of the F1’s accessories are compatible with the F2, so if you already have the expanded build plate or rotary attachments you won’t need to purchase those again. I would love to see xTool release some kind of system that would allow the F1/F2 to be placed on larger materials and removed precisely to allow for larger engraves.
xTool has also upgraded the software for not only the F2 but their entire line of machines. xTool Studio took the great work the team has already done with their Creative Suite software and made it even more intuitive and easier to use. I love the new materials library; the extensive list makes it easy to find settings for your project quickly.
If you already have an F1, don’t worry about running out to grab an F2. While the higher power is great, it’s likely not worth the cost of the upgrade. On the other hand, if you’re looking for a small portable laser, especially to be used at events like craft fairs or directly at a client’s location, the F2 is the new king of that hill.
This article appeared in Make: Volume 97.
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