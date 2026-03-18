Review: xTool F2 Ultra Laser Engraver

Manufacturer: xTool
Price as tested: $4,699
Link: https://www.xtool.com/products/xtool-f2-ultra-60w-mopa-40w-diode-dual-laser-engraver
xTool hasn’t taken their foot off the gas this year as they continue to release new models with incredible features. The F2 Ultra ups the power available to desktop laser users and brings new tricks to the table. Have you ever wanted to cut through up to 2mm of steel or engrave it with color engravings? If the answer is yes, keep reading, it’s about to get fun.
The F line from xTool are all galvo-based lasers, meaning they don’t have a gantry moving around like you would see on a 3D printer, a CNC machine, or most diode or CO₂ lasers. Instead, two galvanometer motors move internal mirrors quickly to project the laser beam like you’d see at a concert or planetarium laser show. The F2 Ultra, like the F1 Ultra, is a fiber laser and diode combo, but it’s more powerful. Where the F1 Ultra hosts a 20W diode and 20W fiber laser, the F2 Ultra packs a 40W diode and a 60W MOPA-powered fiber laser.
So what’s a MOPA? MOPA stands for master oscillator + power amplifier. Simply put, it allows for greater control of both the frequency and the power of the laser beam. A short pulse with high power coming rapidly is great for ablating material without creating too much heat. A long pulse with low power can more precisely control heat to create dark or colored markings.
With the precise control of a MOPA, you can create a controlled oxide layer on the surface of stainless steel or titanium. This oxide layer interacts with light reflecting off it to create colors, as if the metals were dyed. You don’t get every color in the rainbow but it’s still quite enough for some fun projects.
The high power and controllability of the MOPA power source also means a greater ability to cut through metals. The F2 Ultra will cut through up to 2mm of steel, aluminum, brass, and even titanium.
Of course, the MOPA fiber laser isn’t the only laser in the F2 Ultra. This little desktop wonder also packs a 40W blue diode laser that’s capable of cutting through up to 23mm of plywood. These two lasers combined means the F2 Ultra has a pretty amazing list of materials it can cut or engrave including: aluminum, brass, stainless steel, platinum, titanium, gold, silver, plated metal, painted metal, various plastics, some dark opaque acrylics, wood, bamboo, MDF, jade, marble, shale, cement, brick, ceramic, dark glass, paper, leather, felt, and fabric!
On the software side, the F2 Ultra only supports xTool Creative Space and their new xTool Studio. Both of these are super easy-to-use pieces of software that makes running jobs and setting up your machine trivial. The setup process guides you through everything you need to know for your first project. The package even comes with a nice assortment of materials to try out, I just wish they did a better job marking and listing what-all materials are included.
The accessories for the F1 Ultra will also work with the F2 Ultra, so you also have access to a rotary axis and conveyor belt for more complex jobs. xTool’s line of fantastic air filters also attach to the F2 Ultra, making it easy to run in any space.
The only real limitation (compensated somewhat by the conveyor belt) is the size of the working area at 220mm×220mm. Unless you need a larger cutting area, the F2 Ultra with all of its capabilities is a hard laser to beat.
This article appeared in Make: Vol. 96. Subscribe to Make: for the latest articles.
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