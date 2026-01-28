Review: xTool MetalFab Laser Welder/CNC Cutter

Digital Fabrication Laser Cutting Metalworking
Review: xTool MetalFab Laser Welder/CNC Cutter

By Sam Freeman

Sam Freeman

Sam Freeman is an Online Editor at Make. He builds props, plays games, collects retro tech, and tries to get robots to make things for him. Learn more at samtastic.co

View more articles by Sam Freeman
Cover of Make Volume 96. Headline is "Change it Up!" 3D printers Snapmaker U1 and Prusa XL are on the cover.
This article appears in Make: Vol. 96. Subscribe to Make: for more great articles.

Manufacturer: xTool

Link: xtool.com/pages/xtool-metalfab-laser-welder-and-cnc-cutter

Price: $11,998–$14,499

xTool’s MetalFab is a piece of serious production equipment designed by people with experience making easy-to-use things. It’s an incredible laser cutter/welder/cleaner designed for shops and small businesses, and although its capabilities are tremendous, the learning curve is short enough that beginners can quickly get up and running.

We met with tool ambassadors Kyle Morrison and Monim Abdullah at xTool’s U.S. headquarters to try out the MetalFab. The fiber laser comes in 800W or 1,200W versions and cleverly detaches from the CNC cutting bed to become a handheld welding gun. In addition there’s a wire feed unit, air dryer, and optional air compressor. That CNC cutter is a beast, weighing 348lbs with a 24″×24″ bed. Longer parts are possible with the pass-through feature. Unsurprisingly, 220V is required.

Fast CNC Cuts

The machine requires an air supply for clean cuts. We burned through steel fine with regular old air run through a dryer, but it’s best to use a shielding gas for tougher materials.

It’s no surprise that a machine with 1,200W of laser power works fast. We cut out the Makey robot stencil shown above out of 1.5mm-thick steel in just over a minute. And the bouquet of sparks it made was mesmerizing.

Makey in a minute! MetalFab made short work of cutting this stencil in 1.5mm steel.
Photo by Keith Hammond.

MetalFab will cut pretty much any metal, from aluminum to steel to titanium, up to 0.39″ (9.9mm) thick — but don’t let that limit your imagination. It’s got the power to cut more than metal. (We were told, “If it’s a millimeter thick, it can cut it!”)

Feel the power: MetalFab’s 1,200 watts will cut metal nearly 10mm thick (this was the thickest on hand).
Photo by Keith Hammond.

Easy, Clean Welds

MetalFab made equally quick work cutting out steel panels for a Raspberry Pi case, and in minutes I had welded up a project box fit for the apocalypse. I’ve done a little stick welding, and I was able to draw nicer beads with this laser welder in minutes. The wire feed steadily pushes your hand along, so all you have to do is aim right and let the tool do the work.

Quick and dirty: Sure, it looks like a prototype. But it’s a functional prototype and my first-ever MetalFab project. In skilled hands the welds are both clean and tough.
Photo by Sam Freeman.

The cleaning and cutting tip swaps out in seconds for a capacitive welding head that allows the laser to adjust to warped material on the fly. It’ll weld stock from 0.2mm to 4–5mm thick depending on the metal.

This is one of those transformative tools that gets the gears turning and opens up your mind to new builds. It’s a proper fit for someone who owns a business with a steady volume of work, but it is inspiring and accessible enough for almost anyone. 

This article appears in Make: Vol. 96.

Tagged

By Sam Freeman

Sam Freeman

Sam Freeman is an Online Editor at Make. He builds props, plays games, collects retro tech, and tries to get robots to make things for him. Learn more at samtastic.co

View more articles by Sam Freeman
Discuss this article with the rest of the community on our Discord server!

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe now to Make: Magazine
The official magazine of Maker Faire

From the Shed: Stuff We Like

Very Useful Monsters Robotic Workshop Kit

Very Useful Monsters Robotic Workshop Kit

$125.00
Maker Faire Event Hats

Maker Faire Event Hats

$30.00
Maker Faire Bay Area - Greatest Show and Tell

Maker Faire Bay Area - Greatest Show and Tell

$30.00
Subscribe to Make: Magazine Today

Get Make: Magazine

$19.99
FEEDBACK