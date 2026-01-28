Review: xTool MetalFab Laser Welder/CNC Cutter

Sam Freeman is an Online Editor at Make. He builds props, plays games, collects retro tech, and tries to get robots to make things for him. Learn more at samtastic.coView more articles by Sam Freeman
Manufacturer: xTool
Link: xtool.com/pages/xtool-metalfab-laser-welder-and-cnc-cutter
Price: $11,998–$14,499
xTool’s MetalFab is a piece of serious production equipment designed by people with experience making easy-to-use things. It’s an incredible laser cutter/welder/cleaner designed for shops and small businesses, and although its capabilities are tremendous, the learning curve is short enough that beginners can quickly get up and running.
We met with tool ambassadors Kyle Morrison and Monim Abdullah at xTool’s U.S. headquarters to try out the MetalFab. The fiber laser comes in 800W or 1,200W versions and cleverly detaches from the CNC cutting bed to become a handheld welding gun. In addition there’s a wire feed unit, air dryer, and optional air compressor. That CNC cutter is a beast, weighing 348lbs with a 24″×24″ bed. Longer parts are possible with the pass-through feature. Unsurprisingly, 220V is required.
Fast CNC Cuts
The machine requires an air supply for clean cuts. We burned through steel fine with regular old air run through a dryer, but it’s best to use a shielding gas for tougher materials.
It’s no surprise that a machine with 1,200W of laser power works fast. We cut out the Makey robot stencil shown above out of 1.5mm-thick steel in just over a minute. And the bouquet of sparks it made was mesmerizing.
MetalFab will cut pretty much any metal, from aluminum to steel to titanium, up to 0.39″ (9.9mm) thick — but don’t let that limit your imagination. It’s got the power to cut more than metal. (We were told, “If it’s a millimeter thick, it can cut it!”)
Easy, Clean Welds
MetalFab made equally quick work cutting out steel panels for a Raspberry Pi case, and in minutes I had welded up a project box fit for the apocalypse. I’ve done a little stick welding, and I was able to draw nicer beads with this laser welder in minutes. The wire feed steadily pushes your hand along, so all you have to do is aim right and let the tool do the work.
The cleaning and cutting tip swaps out in seconds for a capacitive welding head that allows the laser to adjust to warped material on the fly. It’ll weld stock from 0.2mm to 4–5mm thick depending on the metal.
This is one of those transformative tools that gets the gears turning and opens up your mind to new builds. It’s a proper fit for someone who owns a business with a steady volume of work, but it is inspiring and accessible enough for almost anyone.
This article appears in Make: Vol. 96.
Sam Freeman is an Online Editor at Make. He builds props, plays games, collects retro tech, and tries to get robots to make things for him. Learn more at samtastic.coView more articles by Sam Freeman
ADVERTISEMENT