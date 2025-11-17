19 Ways to Join CNC Corners

Which CNC joint is the strongest? Which is the fastest to cut? Billiam did the math.

There are many ways to mate CNC panels, which is why we have a fantastic guide on CNC joinery for woodworking. But maybe you’ve read every single one of them and are still searching for the ultimate CNC joint? Billiam simulated 19 of them in CAD, evaluated each for rigidity, surface area, machining time, and effort, and crunched the numbers. The result is an impressively thorough analysis of corner designs, concluding with a tidy chart and his new preferred technique.

A good reference roundup; I’ll keep this page on hand to design my next CNC-routed project. If you need even more information about designing for CNC, we have a whole book on it.