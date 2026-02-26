Makera Carvera Air Makes Milling a Breeze

The Makera Air carved out this tiny skull model by @Mad_power on MakerWorld.
Matt Stultz reviewed the middle of Makera’s lineup, the Carvera Air, when it first came out in 2024. Since then we’ve spent some time on a production machine and come to appreciate even more what Makera has done to make CNC milling easier.
Simplify, Simplify, Simplify
First is Makera CAM, the simplified app for turning 3D models into G-code for machining. Carvera Air can use G-code from Fusion 360 or another app, but Makera CAM is measurably simpler. Learning the workflow is far faster than Fusion 360.
A tradeoff for simplicity is speed. With limited strategies to work with, cutting can take significantly longer. But I genuinely appreciate the extensive built-in feeds and speeds library.
There’s still a learning curve. If the goal is to make CNC machining as easy as 3D printing, they’re closer to where slicing was 12 years ago, when you needed to know exactly what mm/s to get a passable print. And it’s frustrating that Makera CAM doesn’t work offline.
Estimated machining times were noticeably off, but improved as updates rolled out during our review. Still, compared to the days I spent learning my first CAM software, Makera’s ease-of-use opens up a world of possibilities to first-time machinists.
The Fourth Be With You
My favorite accessory for the Air is easily the 4th axis. Subtractive manufacturing will always be limited by what a bit can reach, so the more ways to turn a part the better. Machining two sides in two operations is doable, but if your design fits in the 4th-axis jaw, your life will be much simpler.
I’m glad it includes a tailstock, since it’s necessary for long, skinny pieces. It’s frustrating that as of January 2026, the CAM app doesn’t support previewing 4th-axis toolpaths, though you can view them in the controller instead.
Makera’s marketing is heavy on metal milling, and while the Carvera Air can handle aluminum, don’t expect to work too quickly with its 200W, 13,000RPM spindle. Small bits mean small chips and long jobs. And unlike a 3D printer, there’s no way I’m letting a cutting tool run while I sleep.
This article appeared in Make: Vol. 96.
